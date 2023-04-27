U.S. Soul Singer Takim Smokin' Up U.K. Record Charts With Newest Single ‘Dancing To A New Groove’
I am humbled, appreciative, and overwhelmed by radio and media's responses to 'Dancing To A New Groove'. Thank you is just not enough.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soul vocal sensation Takim has done it again with his latest hit release ‘Dancing To A New Groove’ blazing its way, on U.K. radio. Award-winning Soul, Jazz, Funk, and R&B critics along with veteran programmers are all in sync as they move the song up various music charts. The singer and his producers celebrate the irresistible success of the song by paying tribute to April Jazz Appreciation Month. ‘Dancing To A New Groove’ is projected to go #1 before it crosses the Atlantic!
— Takim
Dynamic-duo, Executive Producers, Preston Glass, and Christian Belnavis of Seepin Ventures and Platinum Garage are the architects of Takim’s new single and forthcoming album scheduled for Summer 2023 roll-out. With its catchy chorus and danceable beat, ‘Dancing To A New Groove’ is a testament to Takim's unique style and R&B vocal skill set. On ‘Dancing To A New Groove,’ the music bed is laced with a stylized guitar solo that gives the song its attractive Soul-Jazz-like tempo. Takim and this song are music festival ready.
The song entered at #2 within the first 2 days of its release on the U.K. Breaker Chart and is now at #22 on the U.K. Soul Chart Top 30. Air-personality, Steve Quirk reports it as the #1 Song of the Week, on the Colorful Breakfast Show. Paul Stuart reports at #3 on In The Groove Chart. Takim and ‘Dancing To A New Groove were the featured artist and track on Gary Spence’s Afternoon Delight Show, on Solar Radio. Veteran music journalist and esteemed music critic, Bill Buckley features Takim in Soul & Jazz & Funk. Also, John Varnham’s Soul Sessions on Jazz Funk Soul Radio has added the song to his playlist. As Takim and the song make their way to the U.S., Chris Rizak, Publisher of Soul Tracks is the first to report on the heat the single is packing. North Carolina’s Ronnie Matthews of Starfleet Music Pool has caught Takim’s fire by reporting it as the ‘Break Out of the Week’ on the Urban Hip Hop Chart and is at #2 & #5 on Starfleet Music Pool’s ‘Indie Label Chart’. Takim’s critics’ choice hit ‘Dancing To A New Groove’ is available on YOUTUBE and TAKIM.HEARNOW.COM.
