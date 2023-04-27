Copel - Report 20 - F
CURITIBA, PARANá, BRAZIL, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- COPEL (“Company”), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general, that it has filed its annual Form 20-F for fiscal year 2022 on April 26, 2023, in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
The file can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or Copel's website at ri.copel.com/en. Additionally, shareholders, investors or interested parties may receive a printed copy of the financial statements free of charge by contacting the Investor Relations Department in advance at +55 (41) 3331-4011 or by e-mail at ri@copel.com.
Relações com Investidores
