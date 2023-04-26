Rice Emergency Room in Houston Sets Grand Opening Celebration for April 29, 2023, 11 AM - 2 PM
Celebrating World-Class Emergency Room Care in West University Place, Rice Village, Rice University, and Surrounding Houston Communities
Rice Emergency Room is celebrating community and connections with our Grand Opening Celebration. It's about building trust and relationships with the families we serve.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rice Emergency Room, formerly EliteCare ER, is celebrating our Grand Opening. While the name may be new, Rice Emergency Room has retained the high-quality doctors, nurses and staff, and the full-service ER facility patients have come to know over the last 12 years. Rice Emergency Room continues the high standard of patient care provided during our tenure here in Houston.
— Dr. Amir Zegar
Rice Emergency Room is conveniently located in the Rice Village Shopping Center and easily accessible to the West U. community, Rice University students and faculty, and surrounding neighborhoods.
This family Grand Opening celebration is meant to acquaint the neighborhood with who Rice Emergency Room is, its mission, and how it serves local communities and families. The facility is more than an emergency room. Rice Emergency Room is a community partner and is invested in developing long-term relationships with local residents. Rice Emergency Room supports sports teams, provides healthcare students with hands-on experience opportunities, gives financial support to local school organizations, and offers free monthly AHA CPR classes.
The agenda for the Rice Emergency Room Grand Opening Celebration includes complimentary food trucks, a bounce house, a balloon animal artist, face painting and more. Local residents are encouraged to come out and enjoy this time with Rice Emergency Room board-certified ER doctors, technicians and staff.
The celebration also features the opportunity to win door prizes, from gift cards to an iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.
Tour the Facility and learn how the Rice Emergency Room Board Certified ER Physicians are emergency room specialized doctors. Rice Emergency Room offers world-class care within minutes of the Medical Center, with more convenience, patient amenities, and quality of care that is unrivaled.
Rice Emergency Room has free street-level parking and is close to popular Rice Village Houston restaurants and shops.
Local residents are invited to share an amazing and fun day! Rice Emergency Room is located at 2500 Rice Blvd., Houston, TX 77008,
