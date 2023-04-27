Miami Sharks Rugby

MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Launches Professional Rugby Franchise

Miami Sharks Owners Expect Great Community Support

Miami already has a new rugby franchise, the Miami Sharks, who will begin competing in the 2024 Major League Rugby (MLR) season. It is Florida’s first professional rugby franchise.

MLR, the professional rugby league, whose inaugural season was in 2018, represents 12 major markets in the sport and attracts talent from around the world.

The Miami Sharks will face off against 12 other teams next year for the league title in the United States and Canada.

On April 26, at the Faena Theater in Miami Beach, at 8:30 p.m., the new franchise will be introduced at a VIP event and cocktail. The founding owners of the Miami Sharks and international business and sports personalities will attend. Team sponsors: BlackToro Global Investments (a financial advisory firm based in Miami and Buenos Aires) and Valo (Banco de Valores SA, a bank and capital market specialized firm based in Buenos Aires), as well as season ticket holders will also be present. A press conference will be offered at the event, and members of the rugby team and the official Miami Sharks jersey will be presented.

“We are excited about this project that will continue to grow the passion for rugby and the development of the sport in South Florida. We are assembling a world-class professional team,” recently said Argentine businessman Marcos Galperín, one of the main investors and founding owners of the Miami Sharks. Galperín is founder and president of the leading e-commerce and financial services company Mercado Libre.

The other founding owners of the Miami Sharks are Ronaldo “Kony” Strazzolini, president of financial services firm Magna Capital; Alejandro Macfarlane, main shareholder of Camuzzi Gas, an Argentine natural gas distribution company, and Santiago Ocampo, managing director of Jefferies Asset Management, a New York-based asset management firm. Another investor in the franchise is Edgardo Defortuna, president of Fortune International Group, who said, “We want to receive great support from fans of the sport to bring them closer to our sponsors, who are showing great enthusiasm to support the Miami Sharks franchise.”

For his part, Alejandro Macfarlane mentioned the target audience plans. “Our initial audience will be players and rugby enthusiasts, coming from clubs and universities, but we will also have products and experiences to attract their families and friends,” he explained.

In the local community there is a great fan base for rugby. In Florida there are more than 5,500 registered rugby players, and in Miami-Dade alone there are more than 2,200.

The Miami Sharks franchise also takes advantage of the strong connection between South Florida and Latin America, which can provide players and fans. In countries like Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia and Brazil there are a growing number of rugby franchises and fans of this exciting sport.

The event will be live streamed on the Miami Sharks social platforms, Wednesday, April 26 starting 8:30PM Miami time.

https://www.instagram.com/miasharksrugby/

https://twitter.com/miasharksrugby?lang=en