Soccer Player Paul Labile Pogba chooses Aria Reserve Miami as his residence

Aria Reserve Miami Aria Reserve Amenities Aria Reserve Sky Lounge

The French superstar national team soccer player purchases two pre-construction residences at Aria Reserve Miami

We fell in love with the Aria Reserve project because we never have to leave. It has all the amenities you’ll ever need. Convenience is key for us!” — Paul Pogba

MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Pogba chose Miami for his new residence because it is his first choice for vacation and the city has always felt like home. Aria Reserve will be the tallest waterfront dual towers in the United States. All residences will have water views. In his own words Pogba said, “We fell in love with the Aria Reserve project because we never have to leave. It has all the amenities you’ll ever need. Convenience is key for us!” Mr. Pogba also sees Miami as the city of the future. “Miami keeps growing at such a fast pace, we love it.”

“With the 2022 World Cup getting underway now and looking forward to 2026, which will be hosted in the United States, we have made developing successful properties, and Aria Reserve Miami meets all the conditions in terms of comfort and amenities, which attract great athletes and personalities from around the world, a key component of our mission. Miami is a city with great opportunity in the present and will continue to grow into an even more sophisticated and luxurious destination.” said Carlos Melo, Developer of Aria Reserve Miami.

Aria Reserve is a luxury condo development situated on five acres of waterfront land in Miami’s Edgewater enclave. It took The Melo Group over ten years to assemble the five acres of land which is a huge accomplishment to come of up with the last and most unique waterfront development site in Edgewater. The group has gathered an all start team to carry out this project, which has an internationally acclaimed architect; Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica with interiors by MORADA Haute Furniture Boutique, and lush landscaping by ArquitectonicaGEO.

The development will offer impeccably finished units with one-to-four-bedroom floor plans measuring between 1,100 and 2,600 square feet in size. Furthermore, Aria Reserve will offer a limited collection of penthouse residences, ranging from 3,500 to over 9,000 square feet. Each penthouse comes with its own one-of-a-kind personal three car garage vault. Additionally, five tri-level penthouse mansions will feature private rooftop decks with pools and summer kitchens. Residences are priced from about $1,100,000 to over $4 million, and up to $12 million for penthouses. Every residence will include two private or semi-private elevators, a dedicated office/den, at least 10-foot-high ceilings, and open flow-through layouts with up to 11-foot-deep expansive terraces boasting unparalleled sunset views to the west and bay and ocean views to the east.

All amenities are for the exclusive use of residents. At the bay level, 550 feet along the water line, there will be two swimming pools with dawn views and Jacuzzis. Also included are beautiful gardens including a private garden for meditation, a private dog park, a two-story restaurant with private accesses through the south tower or Bay Level, and a private marina open for water sports, including kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding. It is the first building in Edgewater to offer direct access to both the water and access to bay walk.

The garden level is an open recreation terrace on the 10th floor with an area of over one acre. Amenities will include tennis, basketball, and paddle tennis courts. A semi-Olympic pool with view to the beautiful dawns and sunsets of the Sunshine State, and a jacuzzi. Private cabins around the pool, fully equipped Spa, gym, Yoga and Pilates rooms, mini golf courts, movie theater and more.

On the ground floor along 23rd Street, Melo Group is developing a public park with open green space that will connect to the Miami bay walk, providing direct access to the 5-mile-long pedestrian and bicycle friendly waterfront promenade which runs along Biscayne Bay from Edgewater, around Brickell Key, and all the way to Brickell Bay Drive. Situated along the bayfront just north of Downtown Miami, nestled between the Venetian and Julia Tuttle Causeways—the two main arteries connecting the City of Miami and Miami Beach—Edgewater has fast-emerged as the epicenter of the new Miami. The surrounding neighborhoods of Downtown’s Arts & Entertainment District, Miami Design District, Wynwood Arts District, Midtown Miami, and Miami Beach put residents within blocks of dozens of luxury retail shops, high-end restaurants and world-class arts and culture venues.

Aria Reserve benefits from the development expertise of the Melo Group, one of South Florida’s preeminent residential development firms with a portfolio of more than 8,000 total luxury condominium and high-end multifamily units completed throughout Greater Downtown Miami. The firm is one of Miami’s most prominent long-term investors and landowners, having found success by investing early in prime real estate and building for market demand. Over the last two decades, Melo has delivered more than a dozen residential towers across Miami’s Central Business District, Edgewater, Miami River, and Arts &, Entertainment District neighborhoods. Showroom 725 NE 24 Street, Miami FL 33137 Learn more at www.ariareserve.com. info@ariareserve.com

The transaction was completed by seller agent John Reza Parsiani, VP of Sales for Aria Reserve representing Aria Reserve and Paul Pogba agent, Mary B. Sharon Broker of Record at Lux Realty Group. Parsiani said, “Miami is not just the future of the United States, but also a model of success for any world class city. The most discerning and affluent buyers are finding the homes of their dreams in this beautiful magic city and at Aria Reserve Miami.”