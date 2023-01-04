Miami’s own architect Alexis Cogul Lleonart bring a “Golden Age of the Future” to Design Miami’s VIP Collectors Lounge

Cogul Alexis Miami

Design Miami’s VIP Space 20 ft long bar made of natural oolite boulder, by architect Alexis Cogul, will be set permanently at Miami's Design District

Carved onsite by Alexis Cogul Lleonart, Design Miami's VIP this year featured a piece of work that caught the attention of both visitors and exhibitors: the 20ft bar that was placed inside the area, made of natural oolite boulders and that now will be exhibited in Miami's Design District.

“In regard to the creative process, I usually start a design with things that come from outside of architecture for inspiration – ink drawings, texts, raw materials, etc. These do not come from trying to solve a problem— they are specific and autonomous. By making them into architecture, I discover what kind of spaces and experience they can create. In a sense, everything can possibly become architecture.”

Alexis Cogul Lleonart is the Founder and Principal of Doo Architecture and has studios in both Coconut Grove and Barcelona. Miami boasts many of his designs including the Dior Café in the Design District, Downtown’s Silverspot Cinema, the Brickell Flatiron Penthouse, and Miami Beach’s Villa M House. This year Cogul also presented La Casa B&B Italia, winner of several awards such as the Interior Design Magazine Award.

“For me, that’s why it’s essential to have aspects of the work that are autonomous from its function—something you can’t explain rationally, so you must engage your emotions, and this is where the materiality, the space and the imperfections of the lounge came to play…. it’s almost an open portal to an ongoing project. There is intention for imperfection, but also for raw materiality and how local and traditional materials are used purposely to differ from his intended functionality. “Cogul adds.

