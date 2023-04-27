Pizá Golf Introduces the First Large Scale Master Plan Development in Aquacalientes - Zitara
Pizá Golf joins a collaboration at Zitara and is responsible for the Master Plan and Golf Course Design
We are proud to collaborate with the Plusvalterra Group and Vision Urbana on this master planned model as it is the first of its kind and will provide a lifestyle, unlike any other in the area.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pizá Golf, internationally recognized as a world-class architecture and golf course design firm, is proud to present Zitara Ciudad Residencial and Golf Club. A project that the company takes great pride in as they carefully designed the planned community and golf course from its inception.
— Agustin Pizá
Zitara is a master planned community which is designed to offer one place to live, work, relax, and golf. It is the first large-scale project in Aquacalientes, spanning 200-hectares, and features an integrated development that spans across residential, commercial, sports, and cultural areas. Additionally, it will be a reference point for the entire region with its world class amenities.
“We are proud to collaborate with the Plusvalterra Group and Vision Urbana on this master planned model as it is the first of its kind and will provide people with a superlative lifestyle, unlike any other in the area,” said Pizá. “Our goal is to design and develop an experience, one that focuses on wellbeing and redefines the way of living in Aquacalientes.”
The upscale Zitara master planned community will feature an 18-hole championship golf course, designed by Agustin Pizá, who has included six illuminated holes and driving range for night-time fun and relaxation. These areas will enjoy lighting but also music, firepits, as well as food and beverage for the ultimate golfing experience.
About Plusvalterra Group:
Plusvalterra is a development company originating from Aguascalientes, due to the great growth of the city. Our goal is to be a consistent benchmark in the real estate industry for our high-value perception products and services in the eyes of our clients, investors, and teams. The company seeks to elevate market standards (for the benefit of the entire sector and the end consumer) through the products it offers, marketing strategies, product support, and more.
About Pizá Golf Founder – Arch. Agustin Pizá, MSc:
Award-winning architect Agustin Pizá has earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from ITESM and a Master’s Degree in Golf Course Architecture from the Edinburgh University in Scotland. He is a proud member of both the European Institute of Golf Course Architects (EIGCA) and the American Society of Golf Course Architects (ASGCA).
Pizá, recognized with many international accolades, has garnered a reputation for “Re-defining Golf Facilities” with his unique design concepts – Wellness Golf®, Multi-purpose Golf, and Butterfly Golf. He was recognized by Forbes Magazine twice as one of the top one hundred inventive minds from Mexico. Golf Inc. Magazine featured him in 2022 as one of the TOP nine innovators in the golf industry and recently, was included as one of the Top-Five 2023 Visionaries of the Year, alongside his partner Brandel Chamblee. Sport Illustrated included Pizá in their top four golf course architects to watch. He is the Director of the First Tee in Mexico.
For 25 years, Pizá has worked on world class golf developments. His designs are known for delivering quality, aesthetic, and strategic golf courses. He and his design team have worked and have been involved in more than seventy projects on three continents.
Pizá Golf has design studios in San Diego, CA. and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
For more information on Pizá Golf, please visit the company website: www.pizagolf.com
