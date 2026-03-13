DrinkTanks is currently seeking independent sales representatives to support their ongoing growth and expansion

Craft Growler with Logo

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrinkTanks, a leading brand in premium insulated drinkware and barware , is strengthening its sales presence across strategic territories. The company is seeking experienced sales executives with an established background in golf to represent the brand in Ohio, Tennessee/Kentucky, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Utah/Colorado, Iowa/Nebraska, and East Pennsylvania/West Virginia.DrinkTanks offers an advanced and custom laser-engraved drinkware collection designed for golf, travel, and outdoor activities. The company is distinguished as the only provider globally of remote Craft Growler dispensing solutions.The company offers its sales representatives a comprehensive compensation package and distinguishes itself through significant points of differentiation.• A 12% commission is paid on all shipments.• DrinkTanks offer high-quality products.• No minimum order requirements are necessary.• Custom artwork is available.• Laser engraving services can be tailored for your needs.• Multiple logo placements are provided at no additional cost.• Full wrap engraving, including golf course routing, is offered.• Pricing remains competitive within the industry.• Printed catalogs are provided as leave-behinds.• Event sales sheets are available.• DrinkTanks products can be marketed through various channels, such as destination sales.• The company responds promptly to inquiries.• Complimentary samples are provided upon request.The DrinkTanks sales team is headed by Director of Sales Steve Gray, an experienced National Sales Manager with a background leading numerous major apparel brands. Feel free to reach out to him for more information at Steve@drinktanks.com or at (513) 288-3717.About DrinkTanks:CHEERS TO THE GOOD LIFE!DrinkTanks started in 2013 in Bend, Oregon, where craft beer is more of a lifestyle than just something you casually drink. Bend residents are also an extremely active bunch, so we saw a growing demand for premium craft beer containers that could withstand an adventurous, beer-filled lifestyle. So, we sought out to create a complete growler system that would prevent sacrificing beer quality for mobility – reducing the need for cans and bottles that often end up in landfills or littered.Today, DrinkTanks makes premium growlers, CO2 dispensing equipment, cups, barware, and other premium beverage accessories. With products designed to keep up with your active lifestyle, customers never compromise on flavor or quality, no matter where life’s adventures take them.For more information on DrinkTanks, please visit www.drinktanks.com

