Ernie Els Announced as Investor in JONDO, Deepening Partnership with Performance Eyewear Brand

PGA Professional Ernie Els

-From Brand Ambassador to Stakeholder, the Golf Legend Doubles Down on His Commitment to JONDO's Vision and Innovation-

I’ve tried a lot of sunglasses over the years, but none have given me the clarity and comfort I get with JONDO” — Ernie Els, PGA Golf Professional

MOORESVILLE , NC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a celebrated launch as JONDO’s official brand ambassador, Ernie Els, four-time Major Champion and World Golf Hall of Famer, is expanding his role with the company. This time, he joins as an official investor. The move marks a significant next chapter for the performance eyewear brand and cements Els’ belief in JONDO’s technology, mission, and future growth.What began as a simple on-course discovery at the 2024 SAS Championship has evolved into something far more meaningful. After being introduced to JONDO sunglasses on the practice green, Els immediately recognized their game-changing clarity and comfort. He was so impressed that he wore them during the pro-am and later joined the brand as its global ambassador.“I’ve tried a lot of sunglasses over the years, but none have given me the clarity and comfort I get with JONDO,” said Ernie Els. “The difference was clear the moment I put them on. JONDO gives me confidence in every read and every shot. Investing in this company feels natural because I believe in what they’re doing and how much they’re going to impact the game.”The investment reflects more than a financial commitment. It’s a shared vision between Els and JONDO to advance eyewear technology for golfers and elevate awareness for player performance, eye health, and innovation on the course. As both an ambassador and investor, Els now plays an active role in shaping the brand’s growth and long-term vision.“Having Ernie not only believe in our product but invest in our future is incredibly powerful,” said Morne Botha, CEO of JONDO. “His involvement goes beyond a traditional endorsement. He is bringing insight, integrity, and influence to our brand that is committed to elevating how golfers see and play the game. We’re thrilled to have him alongside us as we scale the next phase of JONDO.”Els’ standout performance on the 2025 PGA TOUR Champions has further cemented his position as one of golf’s most consistent and respected competitors. He opened the season with a commanding win at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, and has since added multiple top five finishes, including the Trophy Hassan II, Cologuard Classic, and Hoag Classic—reinforcing the elite vision and precision that align so closely with the JONDO brand.JONDO sunglasses are engineered specifically for golf, with proprietary KRISP™ Lens Technology that sharpens depth perception, reduces glare, and enhances contrast. Each pair is handcrafted with lightweight TR-90 frames that offer full-spectrum UV protection. JONDO was created for golfers who demand more from their eyewear, delivering unmatched clarity and true depth perception to elevate focus and performance.The expanded partnership also continues to support The Els for Autism Foundation, a mission close to Ernie Els’ family and rooted in his dedication to making a meaningful impact within the autism community. JONDO remains committed to raising awareness and contributing to this mission through upcoming campaigns and events.As JONDO continues to grow its presence in the golf world and beyond, the backing of a legend like Ernie Els represents both a milestone and a message: this brand isn’t just building eyewear. It’s redefining how the game is seen and experienced.To learn more about JONDO, visit www.jondosport.com ABOUT JONDO:JONDO USA, established by South African entrepreneur Johan Liebenberg, offers exclusive, handcrafted sunglasses tailored for the American golf market. JONDO Sunglasses are manufactured with pride in South Africa through a strategic partnership with Frame Alliance, dedicated solely to improving golfers' performance on the course.Each JONDO frame is custom fitted with the company’s high contrast KRISP lens. KRISP technology utilizes light-diffusing lenses to reduce glare, enhance contrast, and provide clear, crisp vision. With impact-resistant lenses and comfortable frames, golfers enjoy improved visual performance and protection on the course.Moreover, JONDO Sunglasses are equipped with UV protection to shield the eyes from harmful UV rays. Golfers, who often spend prolonged periods on the course under direct sunlight, are at a higher risk of eye-related issues. The UV protection in these golfing sunglasses filters out dangerous UVA and UVB rays, safeguarding the eyes and the surrounding skin from damage.For more information, please visit the company website: www.jondosport.com

