BLUE TEES GOLF LAUNCHES TIPS: MINIMALIST TRAVEL GEAR BUILT FOR LIFE ON THE MOVE

Southern California-inspired brand debuts with a modular collection designed for golfers, travelers, and everyday carry.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Tees Golf, the fast-growing golf tech company known for disrupting the industry with premium performance at an accessible price, has officially launched TIPS—a new standalone brand focused on minimalist travel gear for life on the move.Short for Travel-Inspired By the Pursuit of Simplicity, TIPS blends high-quality materials, streamlined functionality, and Southern California aesthetic into a lineup of elevated carry essentials. The brand debuts with the Transit Collection—a five-product capsule built for golfers, creators, and everyday travelers who expect more from their gear.“TIPS is born from the same mindset that launched Blue Tees: premium design without compromise,” said Drew Koehler, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer. “We saw a need for smarter, better-built bags and accessories that look good, travel well, and hold up—whether you’re heading to the course, the gym, or the terminal.THE TRANSIT COLLECTIONLaunching with five core products—including a Medium Backpack, Commuter Sling, Shoe Pod, Valuables Pouch, and Travel Kit—the TIPS Transit Collection is crafted for modularity, durability, and style. Each piece features premium materials, weather resistance, and smart internal organization designed to simplify the carry experience. The line also includes select pieces built specifically for golfers, such as ventilated compartments for shoes, tees, and accessories.TIPS PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS● Minimalist Aesthetic: Clean lines, matte finishes, and premium tonal hardware● Function-First Design: Dedicated compartments for tech, gear, and daily carry● Built for Versatility: From course to carry-on, TIPS is engineered for modern movement● Modular Ecosystem: Each piece is designed to pair seamlessly with others in the lineA NATURAL EVOLUTION FOR BLUE TEESWhile Blue Tees has made its mark in rangefinders, GPS speakers, and smart golf tech, the addition of TIPS marks a strategic expansion into the lifestyle and soft goods category. The new brand will live under the Blue Tees portfolio while maintaining its own voice, aesthetic, and dedicated e-commerce experience.“Golfers don’t live in a silo—they work, travel, create, and compete. TIPS is built for that full lifestyle,” added Christian Nicolini, CMO. “It’s not just golf gear. It's gear for how golfers live today.”AVAILABILITYThe TIPS Transit Collection is available starting today on both Amazon and tipsgear.com, with prices ranging from $39 to $169. Wholesale and co-branded custom options are also available for retail and event partners.ABOUT TIPSTIPS is minimalist travel gear built for life on the move. Designed in Southern California, the brand blends form and function into a refined ecosystem of bags and accessories for modern golfers, creators, and everyday explorers.ABOUT BLUE TEES GOLFBlue Tees Golf is redefining golf technology with a mission to deliver premium, innovative, and accessible products for players of all skill levels. From best-selling rangefinders and award-winning GPS speakers to smart wearables and a connected app experience, Blue Tees empowers golfers to play smarter, have more fun, and Play Different.

