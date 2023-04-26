Two New EPs From Held By Trees Recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios Released Exclusively by InnerSleeve.com
Featuring Paul McCartney/Pretenders guitar legend Robbie McIntosh!ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot on the heels of their critically acclaimed debut album, “Solace”, instrumental project Held By Trees is excited to be releasing two new EPs this year on Sound Canyon Records through InnerSleeve.com recorded at Peter Gabriel’s famous Real World Studios, the first EP is comprised of live versions of five tracks from “Solace”. The six-piece live iteration of Held By Trees brings together three of the Talk Talk/Mark Hollis alumni that contributed to “Solace” including renowned guitarist Robbie McIntosh. The band recorded playing all together in the ‘Big Room’ at Real World in November 2022, a week after their debut live performances.
The second EP is an entirely new suite of pieces themed on the transition from daylight to darkness. Entitled “Eventide”, it was tracked live at Real World Studios and then additional layers were added by musicians in America and Canada, by old friends of project leader David Joseph.
The twin EPs will be released on separate CDs and as two sides of one vinyl pressing by new American record label, Sound Canyon and their retail arm www.InnerSleeve.com
The new material sees Held By Trees continue to create instrumental music characterized by skilled improvisation over spacious, epic arrangements. The music draws on the influence of Van Morrison and John Martyn, alongside their usual late Talk Talk and Pink Floyd references. The live versions of “Solace” tracks bring a fresh intensity to the music, with a heavier vibe created by the band in real time.
The main musicians who worked on the new EPs are…
Laurence Pendrous - piano
James Grant - bass, double bass
Robbie McIntosh - guitar
David Joseph - guitar
Andy Panayi - flute, clarinet, saxophone
Paul Beavis - drums
Pre-orders available at https://www.innersleeve.com/en-gb/collections/held-by-trees
First 50 customers pre-ordering the bundle (both EP’s and the vinyl) will receive an exclusive signed poster and one lucky winner will receive a set of album cover cushion covers
Held By Trees and www.InnerSleeve.com will be celebrating the release with a launch show at the Half Moon in Putney London on September 21st 2023
WHAT THEY SAID....
“A fascinating project… Rekindles the spirit of Talk Talk to startling effect… channels their psychedelic post-rock vibe to an almost eerie degree” - Prog Magazine
“…beautifully played throughout…” - Mojo Magazine
“A tree is planted for every album sold… I’ll be planting a few trees - giving them out at Christmas!” - Guy Garvey, Elbow / BBC 6 Music
“...beautiful, minimalist, instrumental delight” - Scottish Daily Express
“Timely, important, beautiful music” - Under the Radar
“A tantalising project evokes the spirit of latter-era Talk Talk and David Gilmour-led Pink Floyd...highly recommended for fans of Hollis’ sparse aesthetic” - Classic Pop Magazine
“New heroes of post-rock/prog have arrived.” - Record Collector Magazine
“…Lovely but very different guitar work… somehow sparse but also slightly proggy as well which I know will sound very appealing, almost like a perfect combination…” - Elizabeth Alker - Unclassified, BBC Radio 3
“Solace” charted at Number 4 on the Indie Breakers Chart and Number 23 on the main Indie Chart
For more information: www.heldbytrees.co.uk UK
