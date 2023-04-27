Meet EZRA--Ai for the QSR Industry
We're excited to bring this game-changing technology to QSRs. They can increase revenue and reduce the cost of order taking Ezra can focus on what matters most: perfecting a customer's experience.”LACONIA, NH, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Ezra AI to the QSR team. Ezra is an enterprise-level conversational AI order-taking platform that changes how QSRs run their business. Ezra is the newest addition to the industry and considers himself amiable and fun to talk to.
— Jeffrey Morin, CEO & Founder of Ezra AI
Ezra says, "I'm revolutionary and a quick learner. I can treat your customers with the best customer service in the industry. I'm quick to remember their previous orders and can suggest cross-selling or upselling items they may like. Oh, and one more thing, I’ll become your least expensive employee."
Who is Ezra?
Ezra's automated ordering system removes the mundane task of order taking and boosts customer experience with its interactive interface. Ezra answers calls from a quiet office with no kitchen noise in the background so that he can focus 100% on your customer. He doesn't know how to make food yet, so his only job is to take orders, leaving onsite staff to focus on what they do best, make the meals.
With no more waiting in line or on the phone, customers can speak to their phone or device and get their orders placed quickly. In addition, machine learning algorithms can recognize brand menu items specific to a restaurant, making the process accurate and fast, precisely what QSR patrons want.
Ezra AI just returned from the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, where he debuted. He enters the industry with his cutting-edge technology, invented by one of the top experts in AI. Ezra AI is excited to show QSRs a demo where they can listen to actual customer calls and see how conversational he is. Gone is his cousin, "Old AI," that was clunky and difficult to navigate; Ezra is quick, accurate, and always learning. Ezra is in the process of learning more languages, including Spanish, and is excited to try his new skills soon.
Ezra AI is already significantly impacting the industry with its cutting-edge technology, helping QSRs speed up their order-taking process and improve customer experience. For more information about Ezra AI's services, visit www.ezra-ai.com.
