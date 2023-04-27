Hoo Network is the worlds first urban multi-media network uniting cultures globally with free expression & entertainment
It features a social network, a built-in encrypted messaging, groups, fan clubs, boost video views, subscriptions from other platforms and monetize your channel
We believe that everyone should have the right to express themselves freely and securely online. Our platform is designed to provide users with the privacy and security that they deserve”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoo Network is an urban social-multi-media network that unites cultures around the world through free expression & entertainment.
It features a social network with built-in encrypted messaging with groups and fan clubs, enhanced features that allow you to boost video views and subscriptions from other platforms, or monetize your own channel, a Series of independent TV channels, social dating side, and get this: we even have own own digital assets associated so members can diversify their income, or buy, sell and trade goods on our very own marketplace.
The company is in it’s first phase of launch so it’s available only through internet, or mobile your browser; however we anticipates a launch on mobile apps as soon as this summer.
This is where the freedom of speech, expression and ideas are encouraged within urban communities around the world. “Enter the HOO” and explore the brighter side of life, with millions of members around the globe. In addition to the encrypted messaging feature, HOO Network has its own crypto coin known as HOOWEEBE. The coin is built on the Stella blockchain, and it is transforming payments for HOO Network users. With HOOWEEBE, users can enjoy the freedom of shopping for anything they want, anywhere in the world.
The HOOWEEBE network is decentralized, making it more secure and reliable than traditional payment methods. The network is designed to be fast and efficient, allowing users to complete transactions in seconds. Additionally, the HOOWEEBE coin is designed to be scalable, which means it can handle a large volume of transactions without any delays or issues.
HOO Network's mission is to provide users with a safe, private, and secure platform to connect with others online. With the rise of data breaches and privacy concerns, HOO Network is committed to protecting its users' data and ensuring their online safety. In addition to the social media platform, HOO Network also has a TV channel connected to the platform. The TV network, which can be accessed at http://hoo-nation.flicknexs.com/ features a range of programming, including news, entertainment, and educational content.
Overall, HOO Network's new social media platform with encrypted messaging and its own crypto coin is an exciting development in the world of online communication.
