100s of new job opportunities at VermontJobs.com Spring Job Fair May 13
Employers will be set up throughout the University Mall from 11-4. Food Court pop-up includes tacos, sandwiches, wraps and more!WILLISTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA CONTACT: Marianne@vermontjobs.com 802-872-9000
VermontJobs.com Spring Job Fair will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the University Mall in South Burlington from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. The fair will take place throughout the main thoroughfares of the mall.
The job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers of all ages to seek out a new job or even a new career. The VermontJobs.com Job Fair provides access to employers from a wide variety of companies, organizations and industries who are seeking committed and enthusiastic employees to fill hundreds of positions in professional jobs, tech, manufacturing, healthcare, education, finance, municipal, non-profits, construction, landscaping, retail, transportation, auto, clean energy, food & beverage, homecare and much more!
The VermontJobs.com Spring Job Fair will also include a FOOD COURT POP-UP featuring Catering by Dale and Copper at Dorset offering Blackened Chicken Tacos, Steak Tips, Waterside Sammies (Chicken Bacon Avocado) and Veggie Wraps. Attendees can enjoy great Vermont food, as well as shopping and giveaways. More Info to attend the job fair is available at www.Vermontjobs.com/jobfair
“Our goal is to address the growing urgency on the part of employers to hire long-term employees and for job seekers to find career options, and the best way to do that is to offer opportunities both online and in-person for local employers and job seekers,” said Vermontjobs.com co-owner Marianne Apfelbaum.
Companies interested in exhibiting at the Job Fair and/or posting their open positions on www.VermontJobs.com should email Marianne@Vermontjobs.com or call 802-872-9000.
Those who are seeking employment, but are unable to attend the job fair, are encouraged to visit www.VermontJobs.com to learn about job opportunities throughout Vermont.
VermontJobs.com is locally owned and operated in Williston, VT.
###
Marianne Apfelbaum
Vermontjobs.com
+1 802-872-9000
marianne@Vermontjobs.com