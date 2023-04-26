Wednesday, April 26

Opinion: Anger over WA assault weapon ban isn’t just about gun rights — it’s about selfishness

After years of failed attempts and squandered opportunities, the state did something it should have done long ago: banning the sale, manufacture, transfer and importation of more than 50 assault-style weapons, the kind of guns capable of quickly turning a violent crime into a mass murder. Governor Jay Inslee, flanked by a team of beaming liberal lawmakers and supporters, signed the historic bill into law, making Washington the 10th state to implement such a ban, effectively immediately. Continue reading at News Tribune. (Lindsey Wasson)

How the implosion of WA's drug possession law could spell disaster for addiction support services

The Washington Legislature adjourned Sunday without passing House Bill 5536. The bill would have replaced the state’s sunsetting drug possession law, making possession a gross misdemeanor. Now the legal status of drug possession is in limbo – along with $270 million worth of services that the bill would have put into place for people with addictions.Continue reading at KUOW. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

Washington's 68th Legislative Session is officially over. Here's a recap of what ended up passing – or not

A lightsaber, beads, a gong, at least two wigs, custom T-shirts and a cowbell were among the unusual objects Washington Legislators brought to the floor to ring in the last day of the session on Sunday. Just after 10 p.m., House of Representatives Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, and President of the Senate Denny Heck struck their gavels in the same moment to signify Sine Die, the conclusion of the 68th Legislative session marked by policy on healthcare, public safety and housing. This session was the Legislature’s first return in person since COVID-19 restrictions required remote participation for the previous two sessions. Continue reading at Spokesman Review. (Elena Perry)

