TCEQ approves fines totaling $387,348

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $338,369 against 13 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: four air quality, one multi-media, two municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, and four public water system.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement category: one municipal solid waste.

In addition, on April 25, 2023, the executive director approved penalties totaling $48,979 against 20 entities.

