IUB approves permit application for NuStar hazardous liquid pipeline

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) today issued its final decision and order granting the revised petition (application) for a proposed hazardous liquid pipeline permit by NuStar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P (NuStar) in Docket No. HLP-2021-0002. NuStar filed its petition for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit with the IUB on January 27, 2022, under Iowa Code chapter 479B.

While the IUB granted the petition for the permit, the order specifies the IUB will not issue the permit until NuStar submits several corrective filings and the IUB approves them. Today’s decision grants eminent domain over six parcels and denies eminent domain over two parcels. The order will require NuStar to modify and submit revised easements related to two specific landowners.

The hazardous liquid pipeline permit allows NuStar to construct, operate, and maintain 13.74 miles of hazardous liquid pipeline in Lee County, Iowa, to transport anhydrous ammonia.

The order requires NuStar to file revised exhibits; provide proof of at least $2.5 million in general liability insurance; and provide weekly construction updates, an as-built map, and notice of construction start and completion.

Documents regarding the proposed NuStar pipeline project are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket No. HLP-2021-0002.