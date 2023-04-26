Florida Highway Patrol Victim Advocate Awarded for Outstanding Service By Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody

April 26, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Victim Advocate Stephanie Holbrook of Troop A was awarded “Outstanding Victim Advocate” by Attorney General Ashley Moody during a Distinguished Victim Services Awards ceremony for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Nominees for this award demonstrated extraordinary commitment in 2022 to preserving crime victims’ rights and lessening the impact of victimization.

“Victim Advocate Holbrook is truly committed to public service and has shown a proactive interest in her community and its residents,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Instead of waiting to be of assistance, Holbrook actively engages organizations and individuals that provide services and resources to crime victims, building a relationship that is essentially a lifeline to those she will later help. She is an inspiration, and as she is recognized today for her work, the true measure of her success is in the ability of a crime victim to overcome and come out ahead, and that is what she does every day.”

“Whatever the need, our victim advocates work hard to find the resources or services to help,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “Victim Advocate Holbrook has not only committed herself to assisting others in a time of need, she has also done so with a profound desire to make a difference and positively impact individuals who have had a negative, sometimes traumatic experience.”

Victim Advocate Holbrook’s dedication to helping others is apparent in her incredible response to approximately 155 cases and in providing over 350 different services, such as assisting victims and witnesses involved in fatal and non-fatal crashes, providing resources to victims of Bay County wildfires in 2022, and assisting during human trafficking enforcement efforts.

Along with her on-duty work, Holbrook is a committed mentor with Bay District Schools and a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) member. Holbrook is also a Board of Directors for Bay Education Foundation member and on the Annual Healthy Start Committee in Okaloosa and Walton counties. As an active member of her community, Holbrook is involved in and assists with driver’s education, Tyndall Air Force Base DUI Education, Safety Fun Day, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) DUI events.

Congratulations, Victim Advocate Holbrook! Thank you for representing FHP enthusiastically and going above and beyond to provide courtesy, service, and protection to visitors and citizens of the free state of Florida.

To read more about FHP Victim Advocates, visit our Victim Advocates web page.

###

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Learn more on our website.

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP’s job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida’s residents and visitors every day.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.