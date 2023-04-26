Bird Golf Academy Expands West Coast Presence Through New Partnership with Silverado Resort and Spa
Home of PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship joins forces with industry leader delivering customized, one-on-one instruction from top pros
Northern California is a key market in Bird Golf’s national expansion strategy, and Silverado delivers all the ingredients we were looking for when considering course prestige”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bird Golf Academy, a premier golf school offering personalized, one-on-one instruction from former PGA circuit pros at more than 20 golf courses across the country, unveiled a new partnership today with Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California. Located in the heart of Napa Valley wine country, the award-winning resort features two PGA championship golf courses redesigned by Hall-of-Famer Johnny Miller which draw tens of thousands of players of all skill levels every year.
— Tyler O’Connor
Graced by a long list of legends that include Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods, along with modern-day stars such as Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, Silverado’s North Course (6,900 yards, Par 72) has hosted the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship every year since 2014. Incorporating oak-lined fairways and dozens of water crossings throughout, the North Course was named the 2022 Regional Golf Course of the Year by the National Golf Course Owners Association and is a perennial honoree on annual rankings and lists for major industry publications. The South Course (6,612 yards, Par 72) offers pristine views, elevation changes and challenging angles across its 18-hole layout. Both courses are operated by Troon, the world’s largest professional club management company.
Each Bird Golf package at Silverado Resort and Spa includes six to eight hours of hands-on instruction from a top pro over a three-, four- or five-day period, providing an unparalleled learning experience and a pathway to permanent improvement. All students enjoy a customized evaluation with recommendations tailored to their unique playing style, unlimited practice and play at the course during their stay, luxurious accommodations at a nearby hotel, and unlimited remote follow-up with their instructor.
“Northern California is a key market in Bird Golf’s national expansion strategy, and Silverado delivers all the ingredients we were looking for when considering course prestige, quality of surrounding amenities and a centralized location between the Bay Area and Sacramento,” said Tyler O’Connor, CEO of Bird Golf Academy. “Our recent growth has been driven by capturing market demand for golf instruction that eschews the conventional “one-size fits all” approach in favor of a flexible, personalized program taught by the very best and built around the unique attributes and tendencies of each individual. Troon Golf has become a trusted partner that shares the same visionary spirit, and we look forward to expanding our partnership as Bird Golf writes the next chapter of our growth story in Napa.”
Silverado Resort and Spa becomes the fourth club to join Bird Golf’s California network. The resort is an easy drive away from San Francisco, Oakland and Sacramento, as well as two major airports that generate significant golf tourism activity throughout the year.
“Bird Golf’s track record speaks for itself and bringing them into our resort was an easy decision,” said Cody Sherrill, Director of Club Operations at Silverado Resort and Spa. “Students will enjoy world-class instruction and make unforgettable memories on the greens throughout their stay while also being able to soak in the surrounding experiences that distinguish Bird Golf from its peers. Whether taking a dip in our luxury pools, a day at the spa or a trip to one of the hundreds of nearby wineries and restaurants, Silverado offers something for everyone. We look forward to welcoming the many Bird Golf students who will visit us in the months and years ahead.”
Bird Golf Academy is offering a special 10 percent discount to golfers who book their school packages at the club by April 30th.
Bird Golf Academy launched in 2000 and currently has 21 locations spread across eleven states. Earlier this month, the school unveiled another partnership with the Country Club of Whispering Pines in Pinehurst, North Carolina, solidifying its presence in another golf tourism hotbed. To learn more about available packages and the school’s credentials, click here.
About Bird Golf Academy
Bird Golf Academy is a renowned golf school that offers top-notch professional golf instruction through their three-, four-, and five-day golf schools at over 20 premier locations across the United States. At Bird Golf, golfers have the opportunity to learn from a world-class teaching staff that includes not only PGA/LPGA professionals with extensive teaching backgrounds, but also Tour Winners.
The exceptional team of professional golf instructors at Bird Golf Academy boasts an impressive lineup of credentials, including an LPGA National Teacher of the Year, PGA Master Professionals, multiple award-winning PGA Professionals, and winners of prestigious tournaments such as the U.S. Open, the LPGA Championship, and various LPGA Tour events. With a minimum of 20 years of experience as PGA or LPGA Professionals, Bird Golf Academy takes pride in having the finest staff of golf teaching professionals in the world.
