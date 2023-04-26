Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 26, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 12:25 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Arvind Venkat.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 115        To Appropriations

HB 141        To Appropriations

HB 300        To Appropriations

HB 360        To Appropriations

HB 666        To Appropriations

HB 735        To Appropriations

HB 739        To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 754        From Human Services to Health

HB 804        From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness to Education

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 148        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 155         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 301         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 436         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 494         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 507         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 409        From Human Services as Committed

HR 50           From Human Services as Amended

HB 38           From Liquor Control as Committed

HB 198        From Liquor Control as Committed

HB 829        From Liquor Control as Amended

HR 71           From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 38

HB 157

HB 198

HB 259

HB 413

HB 638

HB 760

HB 930

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, May 1, 2023, at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

