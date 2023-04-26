Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 26, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 26, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 12:25 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Arvind Venkat.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
HB 115 To Appropriations
HB 141 To Appropriations
HB 300 To Appropriations
HB 360 To Appropriations
HB 666 To Appropriations
HB 735 To Appropriations
HB 739 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 754 From Human Services to Health
HB 804 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness to Education
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 148 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 155 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 301 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 436 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 494 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 507 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 409 From Human Services as Committed
HR 50 From Human Services as Amended
HB 38 From Liquor Control as Committed
HB 198 From Liquor Control as Committed
HB 829 From Liquor Control as Amended
HR 71 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 38
HB 157
HB 198
HB 259
HB 413
HB 638
HB 760
HB 930
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, May 1, 2023, at 12 Noon
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.