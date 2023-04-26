Concrete Revival to expand in Maryville, investing $350,000 and creating 13 new jobs

Concrete Revival, a grassroots industrial, commercial, and residential concrete polishing and coating contracting company, announced today it will expand in Maryville, investing $350,000 and creating 13 new jobs.

“Supporting new and growing businesses is vital to the strength of our state’s economy,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Investments from companies of all sizes continue to prove Missouri’s status as an ideal business location. We’re proud to see Concrete Revival investing and creating jobs in Maryville and look forward to its continued success in the area.”

Founded in 2015, Concrete Revival is dedicated to providing customers with quality floor finishes to improve the function and aesthetics of concrete. Beginning with just a trailer and small closet, the company served residential customers with installations of epoxy garage and basement floors in southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri. Today, Concrete Revival has grown to take on projects across the country while continuing to hire new employees and add value to its products and services.

“It’s really a testament to how great our God is if you think about how we were able to create a team of such extremely talented individuals as these in such a short amount of time,” said Al Harmening, Owner and CEO of Concrete Revival. “From our employees, salesmen, and customers to suppliers, lenders, advisors, outsourced partners, and promoters, I wouldn’t trade this team for any other.”

As part of its expansion, Concrete Revival will join 413 Machining at its new Maryville location. Founded in 2019 by Harmening, TJ Winters, and Adam Summers, 413 Machining is a service-disabled veteran-owned CNC milling company that manufactures steel, aluminum, and plastic products. The companies’ combined Maryville headquarters will allow for streamlined operations and increased efficiencies.

“We’re pleased to see Concrete Revival expanding in Maryville and benefitting the community,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “It’s always exciting to see quality employers investing locally and creating opportunities for Missourians and their families. Our team is glad to assist this company as it provides a positive impact for our state’s Northwest region.”

For this expansion, Concrete Revival will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

“Northwest Missouri is a great place to live, raise a family, and run a business,” said Adam Summers of 413 Machining. “413 Machining is allowing local and regional manufacturers the ability to get their machining needs fulfilled locally, instead of spending their money in other states. We plan on continuing our growth by adding more employees and capabilities to further meet the needs of our customers.”

“This is such an exciting opportunity for the 413 Machining Family,” said TJ Winters of 413 Machining. “We have been so blessed in our ventures to grow this business. It is truly exciting to see how God has opened new doors to make this move and build our business. We owe a big thank you to the Missouri Economic Development team for helping to make this possible along with our local customers. We are excited about what this growth means as it will provide new jobs for our community.”

“NCED is thrilled to welcome Concrete Revival to the community – they provide great service and great jobs and are an amazing addition to our business community,” said Josh McKim, Executive Director of Nodaway County Economic Development.

Concrete Revival provides floor resurfacers, urethane cement, thin coats, decorative epoxy, static control, wall systems, sloped floors, concrete polishing, and 5S safety striping nationwide.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.