Banyan Treatment Centers Opens 16th Location in Wasilla, Alaska offering Outpatient Substance Use Disorder Treatment
With the ongoing need for addiction treatment for the veteran and military community, Banyan's Military and Veterans in Recovery program has expanded to Alaska.WASILLA, ALASKA, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Banyan Treatment Centers is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest outpatient location in Wasilla, AK. With 16 facilities available across the United States, located in Florida, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Palm Springs, and now Alaska, clients have more options than ever before. Having helped over 40,000 patients and counting, Banyan takes pride in assisting people across the nation in overcoming addiction, mental health issues, and eating disorders.
Our newest facility, Banyan Alaska, is specifically designed to provide personalized outpatient treatment to veterans and active-duty personnel in the community who are struggling with substance use and co-occurring disorders. Situated between two beautiful lakes in the charming town of Wasilla, Banyan Alaska offers a range of veteran-specific therapies and amenities, including trauma treatment, life skills development, psychoeducation groups, biofeedback therapy, and more.
At Banyan Alaska, service members undergoing programming can expect to partake in daily group therapy and receive weekly individualized therapy sessions. Additionally, they offer a range of other services including a family program, alumni program, faith-based services, and case management services to ensure servicemembers get the best chance at success in their recovery journey.
Evidence-based treatment modalities offered include 12 Step Recovery, SMART Recovery, Ancillary Services, Peer Support, Accelerated Resolution Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and much more. These treatment methods are supported by research and aim to provide effective solutions to active-duty members and veterans seeking recovery.
For those seeking a full continuum of care, Banyan has additional locations across the nation offering inpatient services for substance use and mental health disorders.
Banyan will be hosting an Open House event on May 4th, from 12 PM – 2:30 PM AKST for those in the community interested in meeting the team and learning more. To RSVP, please visit https://banyanalaska.eventbrite.com.
As one of the leading drug and alcohol addiction treatment programs, Banyan's mission is to help those who suffer from addiction and mental illness achieve genuine happiness and long-lasting recovery. Banyan has set an exceptional standard within the addiction and mental health industry with robust clinical services along with a holistic and innovative approach to treatment.
To learn more about the program offered at Banyan Alaska, visit our website at www.banyanalaska.com. Banyan continues to strive to improve the lives of individuals with substance use and mental health disorders. See the organization's media section or Banyan's blogs on www.banyancenters.com. If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health disorder, substance use disorder, or an eating disorder, please call us today at (888) 230-3122.
