Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Resources Ahead Of Severe Storms

TEXAS, April 26 - April 26, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources as severe storms move across the state beginning today through Friday. Additionally, the Governor directed TDEM to increase the readiness level of the State Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response) to support any requests for assistance from local officials.



“We are ready to respond and provide all support needed to Texans in North, Central, and East Texas as they prepare for severe storms expected to impact their communities today and tomorrow morning,” said Governor Abbott. "To ensure support and resources are swiftly deployed to help our local officials, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Operations Center. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials and emergency response personnel to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their property safe from these storms.”



The National Weather Service is forecasting baseball-sized hail (approximately 3 inches), wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour or greater, and a threat of tornadoes reaching EF-2 strength or greater across large portions of North, Central, and East Texas.



At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has activated the following state emergency response resources to support severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search and Rescue Teams, swiftwater boat squads

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages including ambulance buses and emergency medical service personnel



The following state agencies have been requested by TDEM to report to the SOC:

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas Animal Health Commission

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Military Department

Texas Department of Information Resources

Texas Department of Insurance

Texas Education Agency



Texans are urged to make an emergency plan, monitor local weather forecasts, and heed warnings of local and state officials. Visit texasready.gov for severe weather safety information.

