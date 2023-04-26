Submit Release
Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the head of the Turkmen-Austrian society

26/04/2023

On April 26, 2023, a meeting was held in the building of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and the head of the Turkmen-Austrian Society Neda Berger.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the high level of interaction between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Austria. Particular attention was paid to the fruitful and effective cooperation established in the field of culture. In this context, the importance of events in which representatives of the culture and art of Turkmenistan and Austria take an active part was noted.

The interlocutors expressed a common opinion on the importance of further cooperation in holding days of Austrian art, concerts and other joint events.

