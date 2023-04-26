Submit Release
Issues of international cooperation discussed in the field of youth policy

26/04/2023

On April 26, 2023, a meeting of the working group on the development of the Strategy for International Cooperation of the Turkmen Youth, which was initiated by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by the heads and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, relevant ministries and departments of the country.

Opening the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova noted that as part of the large-scale work carried out in the country in the field of youth policy, measures are being taken to comprehensively support and develop the capabilities of the younger generation, as well as improve the legal framework in this area.

In this context, the Strategy will be aimed at the comprehensive development of youth, strengthening friendship, mutual understanding and humanitarian cooperation at the international level, as well as ensuring more active participation of youth in economic, cultural, scientific, educational, sports and other fields.

During the meeting, a thorough exchange of views on this issue took place.

