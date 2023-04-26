Issues of Turkmen-Chinese cooperation discussed

26/04/2023

92

Today, April 26, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Qin Gang held bilateral talks in the city of Xi'an as part of their participation in the 4th meeting of foreign ministers in the "Central Asia - China" format.

During the meeting, topical issues of the Turkmen-Chinese partnership in a wide range of interaction in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed. In this context, the parties stated that today the Turkmen-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership are dynamically developing in many areas.

Diplomats also touched upon regional and international issues of mutual interest. The interlocutors confirmed the mutual desire to continue cooperation between Turkmenistan and China in major international organizations.

The head of the Turkmen delegation stressed that trade and economic relations form the basis of interaction between the two countries. It was noted that the realization of the existing huge potential would bring bilateral economic relations to a higher level. In this regard, the important role of the Turkmen-Chinese Committee for Cooperation and its specialized subcommittees in the development of bilateral economic relations between the countries was noted.