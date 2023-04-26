Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,536 in the last 365 days.

Issues of Turkmen-Chinese cooperation discussed

Issues of Turkmen-Chinese cooperation discussed

26/04/2023

92

Today, April 26, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Qin Gang held bilateral talks in the city of Xi'an as part of their participation in the 4th meeting of foreign ministers in the "Central Asia - China" format.

During the meeting, topical issues of the Turkmen-Chinese partnership in a wide range of interaction in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed. In this context, the parties stated that today the Turkmen-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership are dynamically developing in many areas.

Diplomats also touched upon regional and international issues of mutual interest. The interlocutors confirmed the mutual desire to continue cooperation between Turkmenistan and China in major international organizations.

The head of the Turkmen delegation stressed that trade and economic relations form the basis of interaction between the two countries. It was noted that the realization of the existing huge potential would bring bilateral economic relations to a higher level. In this regard, the important role of the Turkmen-Chinese Committee for Cooperation and its specialized subcommittees in the development of bilateral economic relations between the countries was noted.

You just read:

Issues of Turkmen-Chinese cooperation discussed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more