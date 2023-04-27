WBE Canada Achieves Milestone With Over 500 Certified WBEs in its Database
WBE Canada achieves a significant milestone with over 500 certified Canadian women-owned businesses in its WBE Database.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada), the leading certifying organization for women-owned businesses in Canada, is proud to announce that it now has over 500 certified Canadian women-owned businesses in its WBE Database ready to do business with corporations and government.
— Silvia Pencak, President and CEO of WBE Canada
This achievement is a testament to the commitment and dedication of WBE Canada in supporting women-owned businesses across the country. Since 2009, WBE Canada has been certifying, advocating and connecting women-owned businesses with buyers and decision-makers in large corporations and government organizations and has become a trusted partner for women entrepreneurs seeking opportunities to grow their businesses.
WBE Canada more than doubled its WBE Database over the past 5 years in spite of the pandemic and economic downturn which is a testament to the resiliency of Canadian women-owned businesses and their commitment to making a difference in supply chains in Canada and abroad. As one of many certification benefits, Canadian women-owned businesses gain access to networking opportunities with some of the largest corporate and government supply chains and information about how to supply these companies.
“Our Corporate members benefit from the multiple choices within the many categories of spend we have to offer." said Catherine Grosz, Manager, Corporate Membership. “At WBE Canada we listen to our Corporate Members, understand the gaps within our database and actively reach out to the communities to close those gaps. This in turn has increased the interest in the Corporate community to become members of WBE Canada to support their Supplier Diversity journey.”
"We are thrilled to be able to support over 500 Canadian women-owned businesses and connect them to corporate and government supply chains," said Silvia Pencak, President & CEO, WBE Canada. "This achievement represents a significant milestone for our organization and the women-owned businesses we serve. I am especially grateful for our Team and Board of Directors for ensuring the transparency and integrity of the certification process along the way and our Partners for helping us share the information in communities across Canada. Our mission is to empower women entrepreneurs, drive economic growth through supplier diversity and promote diversity and inclusion in the Canadian business landscape. We are proud to have over 500 creative, innovative and business-minded certified WBEs (Women Business Enterprises) in our community and look forward to continuing to support them in their growth journey."
About WBE Canada
WBE Canada is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing women-owned businesses with access to corporate and government procurement opportunities, training, and support. Its certification process is rigorous, ensuring that certified WBEs meet the highest standards of business excellence, financial stability, and women's ownership and control.
With over 500 certified WBEs in its database, WBE Canada is the largest certifying council in Canada committed to providing women-owned businesses with the resources and support they need to succeed. WBE Canada also provides support for corporate and government buyers and supplier diversity initiatives while building strong partnerships.
For more information about WBE Canada and its certification process, please visit www.wbecanada.ca/certification. For inquiries contact certification@wbecanada.ca.
