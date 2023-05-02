Telewave.io will be at the UTC Telecom and Technology Conference
Telewave.io will be at the UTC Telecom and Technology ConferenceREDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Telewave.io, a leading manufacturer of RF products for public safety, land mobile radio, and other radio communication services will be a participant at the Utilities Technology Council’s Telecom and Technology Conference at the Broward County Conference Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 5-9.
Visitors to our booth will have the opportunity to see our secure mission-critical DMR/TETRA solutions for private networks and our newest products, the 44DL Digital Wattmeter and PIM antennas.
“Telewave.io looks forward to the opportunity to meet with UTC attendees to discuss the network management and monitoring solutions that we can offer to address the challenges that utilities face for high quality secure wireless communications”, said Dr Mo Shakouri, chairman and CEO of Telewave.io, “with our new industry collaborators, we feel that we are very well-positioned to provide the products and services required to meet the stringent demands of our nation’s utilities.”
Stop by booth #213 for face-to-face discussions with technical personnel to learn about Telewave products and services. For further details and event registration information see: utctelecom
About Telewave.io
Telewave.io designs and manufactures high quality products for RF networks. It serves wireless system operators, public safety providers, local and state governments, and federal agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fremont, California. Telewave.io is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge communication solutions for businesses and organizations that require seamless interoperable communication networks. Telewave.io is positioned to be a key player in the industry and sets a high bar for innovation and collaboration in the telecommunications industry. Telewave.io products are used by more than 7,500 equipment and network manufacturers and government agencies throughout the world.
Douglas A Gray
Telewave.io
sales@telewave.com