Telewave.io a Gold Sponsor at The Annual Radio Club of America Technical Symposium and Awards Banquet
Congratulations to this year’s awards recipients and new Radio Club of America fellows for contributions to the wireless communications industryFREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telewave.io, a leading manufacturer of RF products for public safety, land mobile radio, and other radio communications services is a Gold Sponsor at this year’s annual Radio Club of America Technical Symposium and Awards Banquet.
The Radio Club of America (RCA) has, since 1935, recognized major contributors to wireless communications through an awards program and elevations to the status of fellow. This year’s ceremonies for awards recipients and fellows will be held at the Atlanta Georgia Hyatt Regency on Saturday, November 19. With its ongoing support of RCA, Telewave.io recognizes the importance of the role RCA plays in the wireless communications industry.
“We offer our congratulations to this year’s RCA awards recipients and new RCA fellows, said, Dr Mo Shakouri President and CEO of Telewave.io, and we also thank the RCA for recognizing individual contributors for their significant accomplishments and contributions to this important industry.”
For more information about the RCA 2022 Awards Banquet and Technical Symposium see: https://www.radioclubofamerica.org/
About Telewave.io
Telewave.io designs and manufactures high quality products for RF networks. It serves wireless system operators, public safety providers, local and state governments, and federal agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fremont, California. Telewave.io’s mission is to be the premier supplier of seamless interoperable communication systems that provide security and reliability in mission critical eco-systems for both commercial and military applications worldwide. Telewave.io products are made in the USA and used by more than 7,500 equipment and network manufacturers and government agencies throughout the world.
About RCA
The Radio Club of America promotes the cooperation of those interested in scientific investigation in the art of Radio Communication. With a vision focused on the Future while honoring the past, RCA strives to encourage, educate, and engage students of all ages and professionals in a myriad of wireless careers.
