Telewave.io will be at the International Wireless Communications Expo
Learn about our new initiatives and our newest telecom products.FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telewave.io, a leading manufacturer of RF products for public safety, land mobile radio, and other radio communication services will be a participant in the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) in Las Vegas, NV on March 29-30.
Visitors to our booth Will have the opportunity to see our secure mission-critical DMR/TETRA solutions for private networks and our newest products, the 44DL Digital Wattmeter and PIM antennas.
“Telewave.io looks forward to the opportunity to meet with IWCE attendees to discuss solutions that we can offer to address the challenges for high quality wireless communications”, said Dr Mo Shakouri, chairman and CEO of Telewave.io, “with our new industry collaborators, we feel that we are very well-positioned to provide the products and services required to meet the stringent demands for high performance RF communication networks.”
We will be at booth #2362. Stop by for face-to-face discussions with our technical personnel and sign up for a chance to win our newest product, the 44DL Digital Wattmeter or an Amazon Gift Card. Winners will be selected at 4 PM on March 29th and at 3 PM on March 30th. For further details and event registration information see IWCE 2023 for passes and pricing.
About Telewave.io
Telewave.io designs and manufactures high quality products for RF networks. It serves wireless system operators, public safety providers, local and state governments, and federal agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fremont, California. Telewave.io is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge communication solutions for businesses and organizations that require seamless interoperable communication networks. Telewave.io is positioned to be a key player in the industry and sets a high bar for innovation and collaboration in the telecommunications industry. Telewave.io products are used by more than 7,500 equipment and network manufacturers and government agencies throughout the world.
