Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,473 in the last 365 days.

Westbound Interstate 10 to close this weekend between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60 

PHOENIX —The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect delays when westbound Interstate 10 is closed between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, April 28 to 4 a.m. Monday, May 1. Crews with the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will be conducting bridge and paving work.

At the same time, the following ramps will be closed:

  • The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard/Sundust Road, Chandler Boulevard, and Ray, Warner and Elliot roads.
  • The westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramps to westbound I-10.
  • The eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10.
  • The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60. 

Westbound I-10 detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the closure by using the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue. 

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, The Curve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

# # #

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here. 

I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

 

You just read:

Westbound Interstate 10 to close this weekend between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more