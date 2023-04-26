Westbound Interstate 10 to close this weekend between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60 

PHOENIX —The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect delays when westbound Interstate 10 is closed between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, April 28 to 4 a.m. Monday, May 1. Crews with the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will be conducting bridge and paving work.

At the same time, the following ramps will be closed:

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard/Sundust Road, Chandler Boulevard, and Ray, Warner and Elliot roads.

The westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramps to westbound I-10.

The eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10.

The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60.

Westbound I-10 detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the closure by using the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, The Curve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.