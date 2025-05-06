I-10 Truck Parking Availability System information now on az511.gov

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is expanding an initiative to improve safety and commerce by providing truckers with online real-time information on how many parking spaces are available at Interstate 10 rest areas in western and southeastern Arizona.

The parking information is now available on the Arizona Traveler Information website, az511.gov. It’s part of the Truck Parking Availability System that launched in January with electronic signs alerting truckers to rest area parking spaces ahead. The goal is helping truckers get the rest they need without having to use places that aren’t designated for truck parking.

The parking information is available through a $2.8 million system that serves the eastbound and westbound Ehrenberg and Bouse Wash rest areas between the Valley and California and at the Texas Canyon and San Simon rest areas on both directions of I-10 in southeastern Arizona.

Those rest areas feature monitoring systems that track available parking, then that information is supplied to electronic signs, az511.gov and third-party sources used by truck drivers.

The Truck Parking Availability System is part of a $13.7 million initiative spearheaded by the I-10 Corridor Coalition, through which Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas promote safer and more efficient travel for both people and freight. The funding includes a $6.85 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The system provides truck drivers with information on more than 550 parking spots across California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

It’s part of a larger ADOT effort to provide more truck parking around the state. The Statewide Truck Implementation Parking Plan has proposed 842 parking spaces that include existing expanded parking at rest areas and three new lots for truck parking. That plan includes $32 million in funding to add 370 spaces at I-10 Burnt Wells Rest Area near Tonopah, I-40 Meteor Crater Rest Area near Winslow and a new at I-10 and State Route 186 west of Willcox.

ADOT has expanded truck parking at two rest areas since 2019, nearly doubling truck parking by adding 56 spaces to the Meteor Crater Rest Area on I-40 between Flagstaff and Winslow, along with adding 38 new spaces to the Haviland Rest area on I-40 west of Kingman.

According to a poll conducted in 2020 by the I-10 Corridor Coalition, 78% of truck drivers spend more than 30 minutes seeking safe parking. The lack of safe parking can lead to many drivers parking on shoulders, ramps or other undesignated areas.

For more information on the Truck Parking Availability System in Arizona, please visit azdot.gov/tpas. To learn more about the I-10 Corridor Coalition, please visit i10connects.com.