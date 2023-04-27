La Jolla Plastic Surgeon Named a “Top Doctor of San Diego 2023” by Castle Connolly®
Dr. Scott Miller was recognized by medical research firm Castle Connolly® as a “Top Doctor 2023,” distinguishing himself as a 15-year recipient of the award.
A top plastic surgeon needs to have vision, skill, and will.”LA JOLLA, CA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic treatments and cosmetic surgery have boomed in popularity throughout the years as individuals in Southern California continue to prioritize their health and confidence. Thanks to constant advances and innovations within the field, patients now have a wide range of choices when it comes to selecting the right provider to achieve their goals. Castle Connolly, a leading medical research firm that annually compiles a list of the top healthcare providers in a given region, has named La Jolla-based plastic surgeon Scott Miller, MD, FACS a “Top Doctor of San Diego” for 2023, marking his 15th consecutive year being recognized for the honor.
— Scott R. Miller, M.D., F.A.C.S.
The annual Castle Connolly Top Doctors® list highlights the top seven percent of doctors across the country based on qualifications including one’s board certification, reputation, level of experience, and peer recommendations. The result is a curated roster of the best plastic surgeons, physicians, and healthcare professionals across the country, giving patients a better understanding of the most qualified providers in their region. Dr. Miller has been included in the Top Doctors® catalog for the last 15 years, distinguishing himself as one of the few plastic surgeons in San Diego to achieve this distinction.
Dr. Miller’s recognition will be featured in an upcoming issue of Modern Luxury San Diego magazine. As the Medical Director and founder of Miller Cosmetic Surgery, he is grateful for the ability to provide top-quality care and exceptional results for patients who want to improve the way they look and feel. “A top plastic surgeon needs to have vision, skill, and will,” Dr. Miller states. According to him, these are qualities that every person considering any type of cosmetic enhancement should look for in their plastic surgeon.
About Scott R. Miller, MD, FACS
Dr. Scott Miller is a board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon based in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego, CA. After completing residencies in plastic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Miller was also part of a prestigious fellowship program in aesthetic surgery in Beverly Hills. He has won many awards throughout his career, including being named “Best Cosmetic Surgeon 2022,” “Best of La Jolla - Plastic Surgery,” and a “Top Doctor of San Diego.” Dr. Miller also belongs to several professional organizations, such as the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and the American College of Surgeons. Renowned for his results and caring bedside manner, Dr. Miller offers the entire spectrum of aesthetic procedures including facelift and neck lift surgery, blepharoplasty, and breast augmentation, among other treatments. Dr. Miller is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about Dr. Miller, visit millercosmeticsurgery.com and facebook.com/millercosmeticsurgery.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.millercosmeticsurgery.com/latest-news/la-jolla-plastic-surgeon-named-a-top-doctor-of-san-diego-2023-by-castle-connolly/
