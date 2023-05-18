Illinois Online Basic Training for Private Security Contractors Offered by NITA
NITA’s online training utilizes a 100% online digital platform to offer the required Basic Training for Private Security Contractors in Illinois.
— Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President
NITA's course for Private Security Contractors in Illinois meets the guidelines from the Illinois Detective Act (225 ILCS 447/15-25) Section 15-20 for private security contractors and employees. This is the minimum of 20 hours of basic training that is required to be completed within 30 days of employment as a registered employee of a security agency in Illinois.
PERC training on NITA’s learning management system includes industry-related topics to include:
• Legal issues for private security officer
• Communication and developing client relationships
• Report writing and field notes
• Patrol and observation
• Situational awareness
• Emergency response and first aid guidelines
• Ethics
• And so much more
“NITA is pleased to offer the Illinois Basic Training class for online delivery. We understand the busy lives of professionals and have done everything to create a friendly, online user environment. NITA’s user experience was developed to enhance the training and education of private detectives and security professionals. We know that you will enjoy your training at NITA,” stated Sandra von Eschenbach, NITA’s Executive Vice President.
Visit investigativeacademy.com for more information.
About NITA
NITA is the largest national online provider of state-approved required pre-licensing, continuing education, professional development, and online state exam preparatory courses for private investigators and security professionals. The NITA team combines high-quality instruction and personalized support to deliver an educational experience that equips every student with the knowledge and information they need to start, build, and expand upon a successful career.
