Illinois Online PERC Card Training for Private Detectives Offered by NITA
NITA now offers PERC training for licensure in Illinois for Private Detectives. NITA’s training utilizes a 100% online platform for all students.
— Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President
NITA's course for Private Detectives in Illinois meets the guidelines from the Illinois Detective Act (225 ILCS 447/15-25) Section 15-25 for PERC employee basic training. This Basic Training consists of 20 hours and is required to be completed within 30 days of employment as a registered employee of a licensed agency in Illinois.
PERC training on NITA’s learning management system includes industry-related topics to include:
• Legal issues for private detectives
• Communication and Interviewing
• The importance of client relationships and public relations
• Report writing and field notes
• Surveillance and types of investigations
• Courtroom testimony and preparation
• Ethics
• And so much more
“NITA offers a comprehensive training program for private detectives and our content faculty has decades of experience to author our training for the PERC training in Illinois. Students will find our platform offers a unique user experience with training on your own time and schedule. We know that private detectives in Illinois will enjoy our digital platform for training,” stated Sandra von Eschenbach, NITA’s Executive Vice President.
About NITA
NITA is the largest national online provider of state-approved required pre-licensing, continuing education, professional development, and online state exam preparatory courses for private investigators and security professionals. The NITA team combines high-quality instruction and personalized support to deliver an educational experience that equips every student with the knowledge and information they need to start, build, and expand upon a successful career.
