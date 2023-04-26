My Product Today is thrilled to announce that Maria Vega has won the UTRGV Business Plan and Pitch competition
We are delighted to be a part of Maria's journey, and we are excited to see her success.”ST PETERSBURG, FL, US, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- My Product Today is thrilled to announce that Maria Vega, our esteemed partner and the inventor of the Cheli Heat Resistant Caddy, has won first place and a cash prize of $5000 at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Business Plan and Pitch competition.
— Ricardo Valderrama
Maria's innovative product, the Cheli Heat Resistant Caddy, is a game-changer that gives you peace of mind knowing that your family is protected from any accidental contact burns. Cheli is easy to use and will keep your household organized when you place your hot tools in the heat-resistant compartment and essential items needed all in one place.
Ricardo Valderrama, CEO of My Product Today, believes that Maria's success at the competition is just the beginning of many more achievements to come. He expressed his pride in having My Product Today as a partner in helping bring the Heat Resistant Caddy to life.
"We are delighted to to a part of Maria's journey, and we are excited to see her success. Her invention is truly innovative and has the potential to revolutionize the way we transport and store hot tools. We are confident that this is just the start of many more accolades and accomplishments for Maria and her Cheli Heat Resistant Caddy," said Ricardo Valderrama.
My Product Today is committed to supporting and partnering with innovative inventors like Maria Vega to bring their ideas to fruition. We congratulate Maria on this well-deserved win and look forward to working with her to make the Cheli Heat Resistant Caddy a household name.
