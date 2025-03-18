My Product Today Proudly Launches The EZ Suit: Revolutionizing Swimwear with a Patented, License-Ready Design

My Product Today Logo

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Product Today is thrilled to introduce The EZ Suit , an innovative one-piece swimsuit designed by inventor Carol Harmande to provide unmatched convenience without compromising style. Featuring a patented hidden hook-and-eye closure, The EZ Suit eliminates the hassle of traditional one-piece swimsuits by allowing for quick and easy bathroom breaks, making it a game-changer in the industry. Now, swimwear brands and manufacturers have the exclusive opportunity to license this cutting-edge design and bring it to their customers.A New Era of Innovation in Women’s SwimwearDesigned with both aesthetics and practicality in mind, The EZ Suit offers a seamless blend of elegance and ease. Made from high-quality, stretchable fabrics, this swimsuit provides the perfect balance of support and flexibility. Its sleek one-piece design ensures a flattering fit while maintaining full coverage and a secure feel. However, what truly sets The EZ Suit apart is its game-changing closure system, discreetly placed in the center of the crotch area. With a simple pinch motion, wearers can easily open and reconnect the suit, allowing for effortless bathroom breaks—a first in the swimwear industry.“Carol Harmande created The EZ Suit to solve a long-standing problem in women’s swimwear,” said Ricardo Valderrama, CEO at My Product Today. “Now, we’re excited to partner with swimwear brands that recognize the value of innovation and want to bring this patented design to a wider audience.”Licensing Opportunity for Swimwear ManufacturersEZ Suit is actively seeking licensing partners in the swimwear industry. By licensing this patented design, brands can differentiate their product lines with an exclusive, in-demand feature that enhances the swimwear experience for women everywhere.Why License The EZ Suit?Patented & Exclusive – A first-of-its-kind design with a unique value proposition.Market Demand – Addresses a key consumer pain point, making it highly appealing to buyers.Competitive Edge – Sets brands apart from competitors with an innovative, practical feature.Scalable & Profitable – Offers strong licensing potential with broad consumer appeal.Get InvolvedSwimwear brands and manufacturers interested in licensing The EZ Suit can visit www.theezsuit.com for more information. For inquiries, contact Carol Harmande at www.theezsuit.com About My Product TodayAt My Product Today, we are dedicated to empowering the American entrepreneurial spirit by transforming innovative ideas into real-world products. We strive to bring dreams to life and help inventors like Carol Harmande in transforming groundbreaking concepts into successful products. The EZ Suit’s patented hook-and-eye closure system represents a breakthrough in swimwear convenience, making it the ideal licensing opportunity for brands looking to lead in swimwear innovation.

