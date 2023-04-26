Read more about GBI Expands Gang Task Force to Middle Georgia

UPDATE

Macon, Georgia (April 19, 2023) - Thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the GBI and Macon-Bibb County, our Gang Task Force is expanding to Middle Georgia. Agents and task force officers will work out of a new home in downtown Macon. This MOU and new location will allow the GTF to more effectively focus on stopping gang violence in the area and give local agencies access to the GBI’s resources.

“We’re so proud to be here today and finally have a home for the Gang Task Force. We’re committed to making sure this city and Middle Georgia are safer. Our commitment to you is that the GBI is going to do what it can every day to make our streets safer and a safe place for our children to grow up.” - Director Mike Register

Read more here: https://tinyurl.com/4w2ds7xb

ORIGINAL RELEASE

Milledgeville, Georgia (September 3, 2020) – On Thursday, September 3, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the expansion of the Statewide Gang Task Force to the Middle Georgia region of the state. This announcement comes just over one year after the Task Force was created. Governor Brian Kemp continues to make dismantling criminal street gangs a priority, and under the leadership of GBI Director Vic Reynolds, this next step falls right in line with that mission.

The Gang Task Force is pleased to partner with several local agencies in Middle Georgia including the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (Sheriff Bill Massee), the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (Sheriff David Davis), Milledgeville Police Department (Chief Dray Swicord), Eatonton Police Department (Chief Kent Lawrence), District Attorney Steve Bradley, the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force (Commander Wesley Nunn), and a host of other agencies.

“The mission for the Gang Task Force is straightforward,” said Director Reynolds. “Partner with our local agencies and go after criminal street gangs. Our team is confident in the work that has already been achieved by the locals. We are hoping that they can open up doors for us to fully disable these criminal networks.”

Law enforcement efforts are most successful with cooperation and support from the community. If anyone has information about criminal street gang activity, please contact the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or click this link to submit a tip https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.