Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,282 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,453 in the last 365 days.

Turn Lane Project Scheduled to Begin throughout Watertown Area

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Contact:  Dan Sitter, Project Engineer, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – A project to add turn lanes throughout the Watertown Area is scheduled to start Monday, May 1, 2023, on U.S. Highway 81 south of Lake Poinsett.

Overall, the project will add eight turn lanes throughout the local area. Turn lanes will be added to U.S. Highways 12, 81, and 212 near Lake Poinsett, Watertown, Goodwin, and Summit.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car during construction hours. Lane widths will be reduced to 11-feet wide. A speed reduction of 45 mph will be in place when flaggers are not present.

Reede Construction of Aberdeen, SD is the primary contractor for the $6.7 million project. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

 For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Turn Lane Project Scheduled to Begin throughout Watertown Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more