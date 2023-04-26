Turn Lane Project Scheduled to Begin throughout Watertown Area

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Contact: Dan Sitter, Project Engineer, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – A project to add turn lanes throughout the Watertown Area is scheduled to start Monday, May 1, 2023, on U.S. Highway 81 south of Lake Poinsett.

Overall, the project will add eight turn lanes throughout the local area. Turn lanes will be added to U.S. Highways 12, 81, and 212 near Lake Poinsett, Watertown, Goodwin, and Summit.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car during construction hours. Lane widths will be reduced to 11-feet wide. A speed reduction of 45 mph will be in place when flaggers are not present.

Reede Construction of Aberdeen, SD is the primary contractor for the $6.7 million project. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

