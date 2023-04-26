AKTI to Hold 25th Anniversary Event at Blade Show
Open to the public, the celebration will unite industry and knife owners
We’re looking forward to having members of the public and the industry mingle and reflect on the significant contributions AKTI has made in the last 25 years.”CODY, WY, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The nonprofit American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) will celebrate 25 years of serving as the leading voice of the knife industry and community with a special event at the 2023 Blade Show in Atlanta.
AKTI’s anniversary celebration will take place Friday, June 2, in the Kennesaw Room of the Renaissance Waverly Hotel from 6-7:30 p.m. Open to the public, tickets are $25 per person and include access to a silent auction for custom and production knives, door prizes, appetizers, and a cash bar.
“We’re looking forward to having members of the public and the industry mingle and reflect on the significant contributions AKTI has made in the last 25 years,” said Mark Schreiber, president of CRKT and president of AKTI’s Board of Regents. “We’ve changed legislation, helped educate the next generation of knife owners, and been the champion of the industry on common issues like intellectual property and the sale and manufacture of various knife styles.”
Also at Blade, AKTI’s Annual Members Meeting will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in Room 113. Members are encouraged to attend and learn more about AKTI’s legislative initiatives and other issues the organization is working on that affect the knife community.
Tickets for the 25th-anniversary celebration may be purchased online. A limited number of tickets will be available for in-person purchase at AKTI’s booth (#23), the opening day of Blade Show.
Case, CRKT, American Outdoor Brands, Boker, Buck Knives, Work Sharp, and Chris Reeve Knives are sponsors of AKTI’s 25th-anniversary celebration.
About AKTI
The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) is the effective nonprofit advocacy organization for the knife industry and all knife owners. Its mission is to ensure that Americans will always be able to make, buy, sell, own, carry and use knives and edged tools. Formed in 1998, AKTI is dedicated to educating, promoting, and providing relevant and accurate information about knives and edged tools as important tools in daily American life. AKTI is recognized worldwide as the most respected, credible, and accurate source of knife law information and legislative input, encouraging reasonable and responsible knife laws and regulations and consistent enforcement. For more information, visit AKTI.org.
