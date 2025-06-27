Delaware Legislature Passes Knife Law Reform with Overwhelming Support, Heads to Governor for Signature

The First State drops its ban in automatic knives

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Knife and Tool Institute ( AKTI ) is pleased to celebrate the final passage of Senate Bill 108 on June 26, 2025, a bipartisan measure designed to modernize Delaware's knife laws. The bill, introduced by Senators Jack Walsh and Dave Wilson and Representative Franklin Cooke, passed the Delaware House with strong support this week, following its previous passage in the Senate. It heads to Gov. Matt Meyer for his signature.With strong advocacy by AKTI member Willey Knives, SB108 eliminates outdated restrictions on the possession and ownership of automatic knives. These are valuable tools widely and responsibly used by tradespeople, first responders, outdoor enthusiasts, and law-abiding citizens across the state.“This is a tremendous victory for common-sense legislation and responsible knife ownership,” said CJ Buck, AKTI Legislative Chair and CEO of Buck Knives. “We applaud the Delaware Legislature for recognizing that automatic knives are essential tools, not weapons, and for standing up for the rights of citizens who rely on them every day. We look forward to seeing this important reform signed into law.”Under current Delaware law, automatic knives are unfairly classified as deadly weapons, placing law-abiding citizens at risk of criminal prosecution for simply carrying a practical tool. SB108 reflects a modern understanding of how these knives are used and ensures Delaware’s policies are aligned with the needs of its residents and economy.Senator Jack Walsh noted, “This bill simply makes sense. It protects responsible individuals, construction workers, tradespeople, union members, and first responders, who use these tools in their daily work.”Senator Dave Wilson added, “This measure helps small businesses like Willey Knives compete on a level playing field with neighboring states. Removing these outdated restrictions is good for our economy, good for our workers, and good for Delaware.”Representative Franklin Cooke, the House sponsor, said, “As a former police officer, I understand the importance of distinguishing between tools used responsibly and actual threats to public safety. This legislation is a thoughtful and long-overdue update that reflects the practical realities facing tradespeople, first responders, and law-abiding citizens. I’m proud to have led this effort in the House to support fairness, safety, and economic opportunity.”Since 2001, AKTI has led successful efforts to reform knife laws across the country, removing prohibitions on automatic knives, eliminating preemption barriers, and lifting outdated carry restrictions. Legislative victories, such as Delaware's SB108, demonstrate the growing momentum for change and the urgent need to modernize these laws nationwide.With this milestone, Delaware joins the majority of states that have updated their knife laws to reflect common-sense use, practical need, and public safety.AKTI applauds the General Assembly for its leadership and urges Governor Meyer to sign SB108 into law this summer.For more information on Delaware’s knife laws and how they compare to other states, visit www.AKTI.org ###

