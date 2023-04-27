Briley & Baxter Publications Announces Release of Supernatural Mystery by Author Dianne Hunt Smith

Mystery at Chilmark will be released May 9

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, U.S., April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is excited to announce the release of “Mystery at Chilmark,” the first book in author Dianne Hunt Smith’s “Eye in the Sky” series. The supernatural mystery digs into a family’s puzzling history through the eyes of Kat MacIntyre, a woman who has special gifts that she rarely speaks about and that most people would not understand.

When a work assignment brings Kat and her rescue dog, Dash, to Martha’s Vineyard, Kat finally gets the chance to investigate her family’s past, which includes a strange tale of lost fortune. Author Hunt Smith found inspiration for her first fictional mystery during the pandemic, as she began tracing her own family’s history online.

“Like most everyone, I got bored during COVID, and I did a lot of research on Ancestry.com. I found interesting information about my long-lost relatives, and at night, I would dream of these unknown people,” said Hunt Smith. “I eventually decided to write a mystery that would be easy and fun to read, with some twists that the reader may not see coming.”

Hunt Smith said her hope is that readers will be able to relate to the main characters even though their relationships are “different,” and that readers will enjoy the mixture of a cozy mystery with supernatural interactions.

“Mystery at Chilmark” will be released to the public May 9, 2023, and is now available for preorder at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and the Briley & Baxter Publications Bookstore.

About the Author

Dianne Hunt Smith is a life-long beach lover who currently lives on the South Shore of Massachusetts. After a career in the printing and book publishing industry, she now works part-time at a dog obedience school when she’s not golfing or spending time with her two dogs and husband. Her love for books and writing since childhood has evolved into publishing her “Eye in the Sky” mystery series.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.