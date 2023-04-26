Briley & Baxter Publications to Release “Crabby Cakes,” an Inspiring Children’s Book with Important Lesson for All Ages

Crabby Cakes will be released May 2 Author Eileen Clancy-Pantano

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, U.S., April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is excited to announce the upcoming release of “Crabby Cakes,” an adorable story from author Eileen Clancy-Pantano that teaches kids to value relationships over material things. The sweet tale introduces children to Crabby Cakes, a crustacean who would rather spend time with toy boats, trucks and tractors than with his friends and family until he learns an important lesson from his mother and concerned friend.

Author Eileen Clancy-Pantano found inspiration for her second children’s book from her own life experiences and observations. While “Crabby Cakes” is written for younger children, the message it shares is important for both youth and adults.

“I have had many interactions in my lifetime where I’ve noticed how much people value their material things over their connections to their friends and families, resulting in disconnection and failed relationships,” said Clancy-Pantano. “Being happy with what we do have and having satisfying and fulfilling relationships in life, as well as a sense of belonging and security, is what really makes us joyful in this world.”

“Crabby Cakes” will be released to the public May 2, 2023, and is now available for pre-order at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and the Briley & Baxter Publications Bookshop.

About the Author:

Eileen Clancy-Pantano has a passion for teaching and has a master’s degree in special education. She aims to enhance and inspire her readers to feel, confident, authentic and special about who they are. Clancy-Pantano lives in Hull, Mass. She cherishes spending time with her grown sons, grandson and family. She loves to sing and paint sea scenes on canvases and shells she finds at the beach.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.