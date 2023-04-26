Denim Marketing Wins Three Hermes Creative Awards
Marketing agency recognized for work in public relations and social media
Denim Marketing is thrilled to announce that it won a gold Hermes award and two honorable mentions in the 2023 Hermes Creative Awards. The awards honor the best in publications, public relations, branding collateral, websites, videos, advertising, marketing and communication programs.
— Carol Morgan
“We are excited to be recognized by the Hermes Creative Awards for our work on behalf of home builder and developers clients,” said Carol Morgan, President of Denim Marketing. “Our team works hard to create innovative and effective marketing strategies for our clients, and it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts.”
Denim Marketing won a Gold Hermes award in the media relations category for scoring a newspaper article in Urbanize Atlanta for Parkland Communities’ Stonecrest build-to-rent development. The press release announced that Parkland Communities was developing a 389-home community in the City of Stonecrest. The community includes 260 townhomes for rent and 129 single-family homes for sale – offering something for everyone in the market. Additionally, the community is located in an area that is in transition and redeveloping, so this community will provide much-needed housing. The Urbanize Atlanta placement, Massive build-to-rent project scores greenlight east of Atlanta, resulted from the press release pitched on behalf of this land developer.
In addition to the gold award, Denim Marketing received two honorable mentions. The first was in the Radio/Podcast category for Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio’s Legends of Real Estate series featuring real estate legend John Wieland and the JW Collection. This popular podcast series showcases people who have contributed to the industry and now has multiple episodes.
The second honorable mention is in the website category for a Single Blog Post. This winning entry introduces mascot Dogwood to the Ranch Cottages for Rent website via a blog, Introducing Dogwood, Your Friendly Ranch Cottages for Rent Pal. The blog launches a creative campaign from a dog’s point of view on what it is like to live in a Ranch Cottages for Rent community.
The Hermes Creative Awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. This organization fosters and supports the efforts of marketing and communication professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and charitable organizations.
Visit www.DenimMarketing.com to learn more about Denim Marketing, including the entire portfolio of services, or to join the Denim Marketing email list and be the first to receive company updates.
About Denim Marketing:
Whether stonewashed, faded or indigo blue, marketing strategies from Denim Marketing are tailored to meet each client’s needs and niche. Established in 1999, Denim Marketing specializes in crafting content that proves ROI. Think of Denim when you need media relations, blogging, social media, promotions, advertising, email marketing and much more. Denim Marketing aims to be a go-to source for companies looking for a comfortable fit, solid relationships and results. Stay in touch with Denim Marketing by signing up for the newsletter at www.DenimMarketing.com and following @DenimMarketing on social media. For more information, call 770-383-3360.
