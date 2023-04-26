Introducing STEELPORT's New Limited Edition Gift Set Featuring Its Two Most Versatile Kitchen Knives In A Custom Box

The Limited Edition “2-Piece Starter Set” features STEELPORT's two most versatile knives, award winning 8” Chef Knife and 4” Paring Knife together in a custom gift box, making it a perfect Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduation, or wedding season gift.

The STEELPORT Chef Knife and Paring Knife both have a variety of applications and are suitable for most common kitchen tasks. A chef knife is used for larger tasks like chopping and slicing, while the paring knife is perfect for smaller more delicate tasks.