Introducing STEELPORT's New Limited Edition Gift Set Featuring Its Two Most Versatile Kitchen Knives In A Custom Box

The Limited Edition “2-Piece Starter Set” features STEELPORT's two most versatile knives, award winning 8” Chef Knife and 4” Paring Knife together in a custom gift box, making it a perfect Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduation, or wedding season gift.

The STEELPORT Chef Knife and Paring Knife both have a variety of applications and are suitable for most common kitchen tasks. A chef knife is used for larger tasks like chopping and slicing, while the paring knife is perfect for smaller more delicate tasks.

STEELPORT paired these two knives together in this limited edition “Starter Set” gift box, priced $100 off buying each knife individually, as an economical starting point for customers wanting to build their collection or gift an heirloom quality knife this spring.

The Two-Piece Starter Set brings precision and style to any kitchen, making premium American handcrafted cutlery even more accessible and giftable this Spring

With our new Starter Set, we aim to make it easier for customers to experience the exceptional feel and function of STEELPORT knives.”
— Ron Khormaei, CEO and Founder of STEELPORT Knife Co.
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- STEELPORT Knife Co., celebrated makers of American-forged handcrafted carbon steel kitchen knives, have launched a new limited edition “2-Piece Starter Set” featuring their two most versatile knives. This specially priced set pairs STEELPORT’s award winning 8” Chef Knife and 4” Paring Knife together in a custom gift box, making it a perfect Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduation, or wedding season gift the recipients will use and cherish for a lifetime.

Inside the new STEELPORT 2-Piece Starter Set:

---- STEELPORT 8” Chef Knife: A Chef Knife is the most important tool in your knife kit, used for 90% + of kitchen cutting tasks. STEELPORT’s chef knife is unmatched, named “Best Made-in-USA Kitchen Knife” and used by renowned chefs across the country.
---- STEELPORT 4” Paring Knife: For performing more intricate and delicate tasks like trimming, peeling, and coring, a Paring Knife​ the second most frequently used knife in the kitchen after a chef knife. STEELPORT’s paring knife is designed for a high level of maneuverability and application and is a favorite amongst chefs and home cooks for its ability to multitask with ease.

“With our new Starter Set, we aim to make it easier for customers to experience the exceptional feel and function of STEELPORT knives,” says Ron Khormaei, CEO and Founder of STEELPORT Knife Co. “This limited edition set at a special value provides an accessible entry point for gifting, or beginning a personal collection of heirloom quality knives that welcomes a wide variety of uses."

The 2-Piece Starter Set is priced at $550 through the end of Spring (June 20, 2023) or until boxes sell out, offering a rare discount of $100 savings versus buying these two popular STEELPORT knives individually.

All STEELPORT knives feature drop forged one-piece construction, 52100 Carbon Steel heat treated to an unmatched 65 HRC hardness for exceptional sharpness and durability, a contoured bolster with smooth hand polished edges, and a resin stabilized Oregon Big Leaf Maple Burl Handle.

With the addition of this 2-Piece set, STEELPORT Knife Co.’s award-winning product lineup includes a 4” Paring Knife ($250), 6" Chef Knife ($350), 8” Chef Knife ($400), 10” Slicing Knife ($450), 10” Bread Knife ($450), design-forward Knife Block ($450), custom engravable wooden sheaths for each knife ($45-$65), a Carbon Steel Knife Care Kit ($45), as well as two bundled sets: 3-Piece Essential Set ($980) and Full Family Set ($2,150).

STEELPORT products can be purchased at over 70 premium retail locations across the United States, Canada and Japan, including select Sur La Table locations, as well as directly through STEELPORTknife.com website or in-person at the STEELPORT Knife Co. factory, located at 3602 NE Sandy Blvd., Portland, Oregon.

About STEELPORT Knife Co.:
STEELPORT Knife Co. is reintroducing American-forged carbon steel cutlery. Nothing in the kitchen knife world compares to a properly forged carbon steel knife. STEELPORT integrates decades of comprehensive experience to create the finest culinary tools using all US-sourced materials. STEELPORT believes in craftsmanship without compromise, and its passionate team delivers iconic design, functional detail and locally handcrafted individuality. Every STEELPORT knife is manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon. Backed by a lifetime guarantee, STEELPORT’s heirloom quality knives help create treasured memories and family traditions in the kitchen. Shop and learn more at https://www.steelportknife.com/ and on Instagram @STEELPORTknifeco, Facebook, and YouTube.

Frances Dyer
STEELPORT Knife Co.
