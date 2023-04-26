SCDSS Announces New Spartanburg County Director

Columbia - The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) would like to announce Mr. Brian Gotses as the new Spartanburg County DSS Director. He began his new leadership position on Monday, April 3rd, 2023.

Mr. Gotses has prior experience with SCDSS, where he served as the Orangeburg County DSS Director from May 2018 until October 2020.

“I’m excited to be back in South Carolina and part of the DSS team again. I look forward to serving the Spartanburg community and fulfilling the mission of DSS,” said Gotses.

Mr. Gotses has more than 20 years of experience working in the social service in a variety of roles from a front-line worker to program management. From 1998-2010, he worked for Pathways Adolescent Center, a residential group home facility for adjudicated delinquent and dependent children in Oil City, Pennsylvania. While there, he worked as the Treatment Plan Coordinator and was promoted to Director. In 2010, Mr. Gotses went to work for Venango County, Pennsylvania Children, Youth, and Family Services. While there, he served in many capacities ranging from Child Protective Services (CPS) Intake Senior Caseworker, Program Specialist Foster Care, Senior Program Specialist in Human Services to Senior Program Specialist-Quality Assurance for Children, Youth and Family Services (CYFS). He earned his B.S. degree from West Virginia University.

For more information on DSS services available in Spartanburg County and the state as whole, please visit the SCDSS website here.

