SCDSS Announces New Lowcountry Regional Director for Child Welfare

Columbia - The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) would like to announce Mrs. Robin “Holly” Morris as the new Child Welfare Services Lowcountry Regional Director. Morris, a 28 year veteran of working with children and families, began her new role on Friday, August 2nd.

Mrs. Morris most recently served as the Sumter County DSS Director after beginning her career working in foster care in Sumter. In 2001, she earned her master’s degree through a collaborative program between the University of South Carolina and DSS. Mrs. Morris was a team leader and program coordinator before being promoted to Clarendon County Director in 2013. She later became the Director of Sumter County in 2018.

“I am so excited about this new chapter in my career and look forward to supporting the wonderful leaders in the Lowcountry,” said Morris. “Together, with our DSS professionals and our engaged community partners and providers, we will give it our all to strengthen the families we serve.”

Mrs. Morris is originally from Clarendon County and graduated from Clarendon Hall Academy before obtaining an undergraduate degree from the University of South Carolina in Sociology, and then a master’s degree in social work in 2001. She is married to Darren Morris, and they share eight children and four grandchildren.

The Lowcountry region for DSS is made up of Allendale, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton, Jasper, and Orangeburg counties.

For more information on DSS services available throughout the Lowcountry, and the state at large, please visit the SCDSS website here.

