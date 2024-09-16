DSS Charges Three Individuals with SNAP Fraud in Unrelated Cases

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DSS Office of Communications & External Affairs

803-898-7602

publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

DSS Charges Three Individuals with SNAP Fraud in Unrelated Cases

September 16, 2024- Special Agents with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, arrested three individuals in unrelated cases over the last week with fraudulently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The unrelated arrests are as follows:

Martin Mateo Martin, 49, of Greenville County, was charged with one (1) count Fraudulent Acquisition or Use of Food Stamps, greater than $10,000, in connection to fraudulently receiving $32,145.00 in benefits. He was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center, and the case will be prosecuted by the 13th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The related warrant can be found here.

Hayley Erin Hayes, 34, of Orangeburg County, was charged with one (1) count Fraudulent Acquisition or Use of Food Stamps, greater than $10,000, in connection to fraudulently receiving $14,474.00 in benefits. She was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center, and the case will be prosecuted by the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The related warrant can be found here.

Ashley Y. Banks, 36, of Greenville County, was charged with one (1) count Fraudulent Acquisition or Use of Food Stamps, greater than $10,000, in connection to fraudulently receiving $10,107.00 in benefits. She was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center, and the case will be prosecuted by the 13th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The related warrant can be found here.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, is dedicated to eradicating fraud, waste, abuse, and misconduct in programs administered by the agency. Reports of fraud can be made to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, at https://dss.sc.gov/about/fraud/ or call 1-800-694-8518.

THE INDIVIDUALS NAMED IN THIS CRIMINAL MATTER ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL TRIED AND FOUND GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

# # #