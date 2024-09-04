Three Individuals Charged with SNAP Fraud in Unrelated Cases

DSS Charges Three Individuals with SNAP Fraud in Unrelated Cases

September 4, 2024- Special Agents with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, arrested three individuals over the last week with fraudulently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The unrelated arrests are as follows:

Erin Elizabeth Barber, 48, of Greenwood County, was charged with one (1) count Fraudulent Acquisition or Use of Food Stamps, greater than $10,000, in connection to fraudulently receiving $21,445.00 in benefits. She was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center, and the case will be prosecuted by the Eighth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The related warrant can be found here.

Sasha Michelle Price, 36, of Dillon County, was charged with one (1) count Fraudulent Acquisition or Use of Food Stamps, greater than $10,000, in connection to fraudulently receiving $10,217.10 in benefits. She was booked into the Dillon County Detention Center, and the case will be prosecuted by the Fourth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The related warrant can be found here.

Robyn A. Davis, 45, of Horry County, was charged with one (1) count Fraudulent Acquisition or Use of Food Stamps, greater than $10,000, in connection to fraudulently receiving $15,816.00 in benefits and charged with Forgery, value less than $10,000. She was booked into the Horry County Detention Center, and the case will be prosecuted by the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The related warrant can be found here.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, is dedicated to eradicating fraud, waste, abuse, and misconduct in programs administered by the agency. Reports of fraud can be made to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, at https://dss.sc.gov/about/fraud/ or call 1-800-694-8518.

THE INDIVIDUALS NAMED IN THIS CRIMINAL MATTER IS PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL TRIED AND FOUND GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

