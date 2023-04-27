Benchmark Gensuite and SlateSafety Partner to Provide Wearable Safety Technology
Benchmark Gensuite is pleased to announce a new partnership with SlateSafety, a worker safety technology provider based in Atlanta.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety & Sustainability solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with SlateSafety, a worker safety technology provider based in Atlanta.
SlateSafety (formerly FireHUD) was founded to provide wearable technology that assists in the real-time detection and prevention of heat stress and overexertion injuries. With customers spanning emergency response, the military, and industrial companies, SlateSafety empowers leaders to take on safety duties and improve decision-making.
With the shared goal of enhancing safety management tools and technologies, both Benchmark and SlateSafety are excited about this new partnership. The collaboration allows Benchmark to deliver added functionality to current and future customers by automating safety concern reporting and risk identification via wearable technology.
“This is a big step forward for connected safety,” said Zack Braun, Co-Founder and CEO of SlateSafety, after formalizing the partnership. “This is the first EHS tool to ingest real-time alerting capabilities specific to heat stress and overexertion. It is clear that customers are demanding a more robust way to automate data management and reporting, and the Benchmark-SlateSafety partnership enables this.”
Pete Bolderstone, Benchmark’s Global Partner Program Leader, said “We’re thrilled to partner with SlateSafety, as using wearable technology enables workers and their supervisors to access critical information in real-time, such as heat stress detection and alerting, to make safe decisions – helping avoid injury risks and prevent incidents. A great addition to the safety reporting mandate.”
To learn more about Benchmark Gensuite, visit www.benchmarkgensuite.com. Learn more about SlateSafety, visit https://slatesafety.com/.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
